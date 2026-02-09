Nico Echavarria betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Nico Echavarria of Colombia reacts after making birdie on the eighth green during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria finished tied for 77th at five-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving upon his previous performances in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Echavarria's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T77
|69-75-76-73
|+5
|2023
|MC
|68-77-77
|+7
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 77th after posting a score of five-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-63-81
|-5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|66-65-67-65
|-19
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|69-69-76-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|69-68-67-63
|-21
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|9
|70-65-69-67
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|72-70-69-66
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|63-68-64-75
|-10
|44
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Echavarria has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.592 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged -0.672 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.067
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-2.186
|-0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|177
|-0.931
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-1.338
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|179
|-4.522
|-0.672
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.067 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a -2.186 mark that ranked 177th on TOUR. He ranked 106th with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria delivered a -1.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.29, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 20.63% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.