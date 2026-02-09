PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Nico Echavarria betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Nico Echavarria of Colombia reacts after making birdie on the eighth green during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria finished tied for 77th at five-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving upon his previous performances in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Echavarria's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T7769-75-76-73+5
    2023MC68-77-77+7

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 77th after posting a score of five-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-63-81-5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-72+7--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT466-65-67-65-19--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4669-69-76-71+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1469-68-67-63-21--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic970-65-69-67-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3872-70-69-66-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1963-68-64-75-1044

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.592 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged -0.672 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.0670.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green177-2.186-0.592
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green177-0.931-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-1.3380.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Total179-4.522-0.672

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.067 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 147th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a -2.186 mark that ranked 177th on TOUR. He ranked 106th with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria delivered a -1.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.29, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 20.63% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

