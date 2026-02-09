PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Nick Taylor betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Nick Taylor of Canada chips on the 18th green during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor returns to Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 for the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for 33rd at 9-under in his most recent appearance. The Canadian golfer will be looking to improve upon his recent form at this $20 million event.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Taylor's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3368-69-72-70-9
    2024T7171-77-68E
    2023T2068-72-70-69-8
    2022T1469-69-69-69-11
    2021T3969-71-72-72-4

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 14th at 11-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2871-68-71-67-726.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2765-65-72-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1362-69-70-70-954.167
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1967-67-68-70-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3372-68-71-75+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4467-71-72-68-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-68+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-66-73-69-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1766-68-69-71-654.750

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Taylor has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.338 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged 0.034 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.1530.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.083-0.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.2270.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.471-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.9340.034

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.153 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sports a 0.083 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Taylor currently sits 29th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 106 points and ranks 18th in Bogey Avoidance at 9.72%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

