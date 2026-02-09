Nick Taylor betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Nick Taylor of Canada chips on the 18th green during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor returns to Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 for the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for 33rd at 9-under in his most recent appearance. The Canadian golfer will be looking to improve upon his recent form at this $20 million event.
Taylor's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|68-69-72-70
|-9
|2024
|T71
|71-77-68
|E
|2023
|T20
|68-72-70-69
|-8
|2022
|T14
|69-69-69-69
|-11
|2021
|T39
|69-71-72-72
|-4
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 14th at 11-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-68-71-67
|-7
|26.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-65-72-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|62-69-70-70
|-9
|54.167
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T19
|67-67-68-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|72-68-71-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-66-73-69
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|66-68-69-71
|-6
|54.750
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Taylor has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.338 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 0.034 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.153
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.083
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.227
|0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.471
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.934
|0.034
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.153 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sports a 0.083 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Taylor currently sits 29th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 106 points and ranks 18th in Bogey Avoidance at 9.72%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
