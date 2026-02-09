Jason Day betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Jason Day of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Jason Day finished tied for 13th with a score of 12-under at last year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Day's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T13
|70-69-68-69
|-12
|2024
|T6
|69-71-63
|-13
|2022
|T24
|68-66-70-74
|-9
|2021
|T7
|69-69-68-69
|-13
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Day's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Day's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-74-68-72
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|183.750
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|68-72-67-65
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|68-71-69-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|71-68-71-72
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T4
|66-66-67-68
|-13
|312.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-67-72-73
|+8
|42.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top-five twice and in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Day has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged 1.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.063
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|1.391
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.412
|0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|1.022
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|2.762
|1.089
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.063 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a 1.391 mark that ranked sixth on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 76.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day delivered a 1.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 16th by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
- Day has earned 200 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 14th.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 7.64% ranks fourth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.