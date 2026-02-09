PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)



    Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 22nd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Bhatia's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2269-69-72-68-10
    2021T3064-73-72-73-6

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT368-67-67-67-15125
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-69-78-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1168-73-70-66-11--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1366-67-69-68-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2675-69-66-72+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT662-69-70-69-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2566-66-63-75-1434

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Bhatia has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Bhatia has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.018 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged -0.642 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.278-0.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.3470.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green930.024-0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.170-0.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.262-0.642

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.278 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sports a 0.347 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia is delivering a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 27.16% of the time.
    • Bhatia has earned 125 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 24th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

