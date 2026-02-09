Akshay Bhatia betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Bhatia has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

Bhatia has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

Bhatia has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.

Bhatia has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.018 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.