Akshay Bhatia betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 22nd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Bhatia's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T22
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|2021
|T30
|64-73-72-73
|-6
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|68-67-67-67
|-15
|125
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-78
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T11
|68-73-70-66
|-11
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|66-67-69-68
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T26
|75-69-66-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|62-69-70-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|66-66-63-75
|-14
|34
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Bhatia has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Bhatia has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Bhatia has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.018 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged -0.642 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.278
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.347
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|0.024
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.170
|-0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.262
|-0.642
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.278 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sports a 0.347 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia is delivering a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 27.16% of the time.
- Bhatia has earned 125 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 24th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.