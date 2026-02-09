Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Tommy Fleetwood of England reacts to his tee shot on the 16th hole during day three of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 24, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for 22nd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set on improving upon that performance at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Tommy Fleetwood's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T22
|71-70-67-70
|-10
|2024
|T31
|69-72-68
|-7
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Tommy Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|1
|64-63-67-68
|-18
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T4
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|63-64-69-69
|-15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|18.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T2
|66-65-63-72
|-14
|375.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|72-75-72-70
|+1
|68.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T4
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|70-70-76-70
|+2
|19.125
Tommy Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.793 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.675 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.842 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tommy Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.842
Tommy Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.228 in his past five tournaments, while showing solid consistency from the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his recent starts, Fleetwood sported a strong 0.793 mark, demonstrating his iron play capabilities.
- On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a 0.675 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, showing improvement with the putter.
- Overall, his 1.842 Strokes Gained: Total average in his past five starts reflects strong all-around play entering this tournament.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.