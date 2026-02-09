PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard returns to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time in the past five years. The tournament takes place at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with a $20 million purse.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • This marks Gerard's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1170-67-71-68-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT270-66-64-65-23183.750
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii269-64-68-65-14300.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-69-5--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2066-71-68-67-12--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2770-72-68-67-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4475-76-72-71+14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4470-69-73-66-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda Championship17-15-12-13--300.000

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • Gerard has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished first.
    • Gerard has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.842 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged 1.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.2620.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.9600.842
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.2530.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.9430.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Total52.4181.540

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard ranks third on TOUR with 542 FedExCup Regular Season points, establishing himself as one of the top performers this season.
    • Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Total average of 2.418 (fifth) this season, showcasing his well-rounded game across all areas.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.960 ranks 17th on TOUR, while he maintains a 74.54% Greens in Regulation rate (33rd).
    • Gerard's putting has been a strength with a 0.943 Strokes Gained: Putting average (17th) and 27.83 Putts Per Round (16th).
    • He demonstrates excellent course management with an 8.33% Bogey Avoidance rate (eighth) and breaks par 30.56% of the time (ninth).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

