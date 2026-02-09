Ryan Gerard betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Gerard has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

Gerard has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished first.

Gerard has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.842 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.