Ryan Gerard betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard returns to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time in the past five years. The tournament takes place at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with a $20 million purse.
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- This marks Gerard's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|70-67-71-68
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|70-66-64-65
|-23
|183.750
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|69-64-68-65
|-14
|300.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|70-72-68-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|44
|75-76-72-71
|+14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|1
|7-15-12-13
|--
|300.000
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Gerard has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished first.
- Gerard has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.842 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 1.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.262
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.960
|0.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.253
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.943
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|2.418
|1.540
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard ranks third on TOUR with 542 FedExCup Regular Season points, establishing himself as one of the top performers this season.
- Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Total average of 2.418 (fifth) this season, showcasing his well-rounded game across all areas.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.960 ranks 17th on TOUR, while he maintains a 74.54% Greens in Regulation rate (33rd).
- Gerard's putting has been a strength with a 0.943 Strokes Gained: Putting average (17th) and 27.83 Putts Per Round (16th).
- He demonstrates excellent course management with an 8.33% Bogey Avoidance rate (eighth) and breaks par 30.56% of the time (ninth).
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
