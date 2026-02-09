Steven Fisk betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.296 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a 0.562 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fisk delivered a 0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.