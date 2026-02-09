Steven Fisk betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Steven Fisk of the United States chips on the first green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes place at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15. Fisk has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- This is Fisk's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-72-68
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|69-73-72-68
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T53
|66-70-70-69
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|70-65-65-64
|-24
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|70-72-71-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T60
|68-69-70-71
|-2
|4.900
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has one victory over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
- Fisk has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged -0.439 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-1.296
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.562
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|168
|-0.635
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.246
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-1.123
|-0.439
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.296 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a 0.562 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk delivered a 0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
