PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Steven Fisk of the United States chips on the first green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Steven Fisk of the United States chips on the first green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes place at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15. Fisk has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Fisk at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • This is Fisk's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Fisk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-72-68-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-67-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2969-73-72-68-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5366-70-70-69-13--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship170-65-65-64-24--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3070-72-71-68-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6068-69-70-71-24.900

    Fisk's recent performances

    • Fisk has one victory over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
    • Fisk has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has averaged -0.439 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-1.296-0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.562-0.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green168-0.635-0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.2460.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-1.123-0.439

    Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.296 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a 0.562 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fisk delivered a 0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Brian Campbell betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Jason Day betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Official

    WM Phoenix Open

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    2

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    2

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW