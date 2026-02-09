PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Rickie Fowler looks to improve upon his tied for 53rd finish from last year's tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Fowler's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5368-69-72-73-6
    2024T4767-71-73-5
    2021MC72-75+3

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Fowler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-68-69-67-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1867-63-71-68-1944.000
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT767-70-67-69-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT666-69-66-69-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4469-68-70-69-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2865-70-68-68-1323.955
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1469-72-70-65-8100.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1865-72-67-66-1447.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3670-77-64-67-221.625

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.475 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has averaged 1.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1850.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.9170.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.368-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.5110.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Total321.2441.108

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.185 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.3 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a 0.917 mark that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 72.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler has delivered a 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
    • Fowler has accumulated 88 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

