Rickie Fowler betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler looks to improve upon his tied for 53rd finish from last year's tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Fowler's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T53
|68-69-72-73
|-6
|2024
|T47
|67-71-73
|-5
|2021
|MC
|72-75
|+3
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-63-71-68
|-19
|44.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|66-69-66-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|69-68-70-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|65-70-68-68
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T14
|69-72-70-65
|-8
|100.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|65-72-67-66
|-14
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|70-77-64-67
|-2
|21.625
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.475 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged 1.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.185
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.917
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.368
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.511
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|1.244
|1.108
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.185 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.3 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a 0.917 mark that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 72.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler has delivered a 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
- Fowler has accumulated 88 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.