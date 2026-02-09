Pierceson Coody betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Coody has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.

Coody has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.361 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.