8H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Pierceson Coody has not competed in this tournament over the past five years. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his first appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am since at least 2021.

    Latest odds for Coody at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • This is Coody's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1066-68-70-68-1270.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT268-70-69-65-16208.333
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1862-72-67-68-1944.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1368-70-69-64-954.167
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-69-70-66-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2269-68-74-70-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-70-67-66-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT369-64-66-69-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1469-71-66-68-14--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-75+4--

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Coody has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.361 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has averaged 0.728 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.8340.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.4830.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.3950.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.203-0.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.9150.728

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.834 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.7 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a 0.483 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 79.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 29.51% of the time.
    • Coody has earned 377 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking seventh.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

