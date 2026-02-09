Pierceson Coody betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody has not competed in this tournament over the past five years. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his first appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am since at least 2021.
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- This is Coody's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|70.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|68-70-69-65
|-16
|208.333
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|62-72-67-68
|-19
|44.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|68-70-69-64
|-9
|54.167
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-69-70-66
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|69-68-74-70
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-70-67-66
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|69-64-66-69
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|69-71-66-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.361 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged 0.728 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.834
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.483
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.395
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.203
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.915
|0.728
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.834 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.7 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a 0.483 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 79.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 29.51% of the time.
- Coody has earned 377 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking seventh.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.