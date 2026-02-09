Ben Griffin betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.032 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sports a -0.080 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 73.15% Greens in Regulation rate.

Griffin excels around the green with a 0.907 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR.

On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.