Ben Griffin betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Ben Griffin of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 16th hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin finished tied for 69th at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving upon his past performances at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Griffin's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T69
|69-70-73-76
|E
|2024
|T58
|74-67-72
|-3
|2023
|MC
|74-71-71
|+1
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 69th after posting a score of even par.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 58th at 3-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|26.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|63-68-69-70
|-18
|35.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|63-71-71-67
|-8
|43.000
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|65-65-66-63
|-29
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|2
|64-66-70-70
|-18
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T10
|66-67-68-67
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|67-72-69-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|66-69-66-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-67-69-65
|-12
|63.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 four times and in the top 20 seven times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished first with a score of 29-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 1.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.032
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.080
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.907
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.156
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|1.015
|1.245
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.032 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sports a -0.080 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 73.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Griffin excels around the green with a 0.907 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
- Griffin has earned 105 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 30th on TOUR. He ranks 25th in Bogey Avoidance at 10.19%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
