Max McGreevy betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy returns to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, set to tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15. McGreevy looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament where he missed the cut.
McGreevy's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-75-69
|E
|2022
|MC
|73-71-73
|+2
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|67-72-69-72
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|66-67-71-76
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|66-68-70-67
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|2
|64-67-66-63
|-22
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|69-64-69-72
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|75-63-70-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.053 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.599 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.217
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.482
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.007
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.318
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.374
|0.599
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.217 (69th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, McGreevy sported a 0.482 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 75.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.21, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 22.62% of the time.
- McGreevy has earned 57 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 59th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
