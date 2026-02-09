Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler clear betting favorite at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am despite WM Phoenix Open near miss
Written by Mike Glasscott
The first Signature Event of 2026 includes the two best players in the world – and the hottest player on TOUR – among the top choices at FanDuel Sportsbook.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (+300) and world No. 2 (and defending champion) Rory McIlroy (+1300) highlight the field of 80 players at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Chris Gotterup (+3000), the winner at both the WM Phoenix Open and Sony Open in Hawaii, lurks just behind as he attempts to win for the third time in five events this year.
Scheffler (+300), the champion at The American Express in January, arrives with 14 wins over the last three seasons, easily the most on TOUR. Last week at TPC Scottsdale, he opened with 73 (T91) before storming to the finish line with rounds of 65-67-64 for T3, his 17th consecutive top-10 result on TOUR. The Texan returns to the Monterey Peninsula for the third season running and will attempt to add to his T9-T6 (28-under aggregate) paydays. Pebble Beach, the host course for three of the four rounds, has the smallest greens on the PGA TOUR. Scheffler, who has led the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the last three seasons, should thrive in attacking the precise targets.
Opening his season on the PGA TOUR at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the second consecutive year, McIlroy (+1300) knocked off his holiday rust in the Middle East by sharing third at the Dubai Invitational before cashing T33 at the Hero Dubai Classic. The defending champion posted 21 under, the second-lowest winning total in event history at Pebble Beach, and is more than familiar with what it takes to win on seaside links courses. Defeating Shane Lowry by two shots in 2025, he led the field at Pebble Beach in SG: Off-the-Tee and used 20 birdies and three eagles against only five bogeys (one in his last 36 holes) to secure the title.
The hottest player on TOUR, not named Gotterup, Si Woo Kim (+2500) opened the 2026 season earning four paydays of T11 or better, including podium paychecks in the last two events. The Korean posted tournament totals of 10 under or better in all four outings and owns loops of 62 (TPC Scottsdale) and 63 (Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West). In search of his first victory since the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, he returns to Pebble Beach for the ninth time, hoping to build on his 12th-place payday from 2025 after cashing a T14 finish in 2024. The fantastic ball-striker will need a warmer week from a putter that has not cooperated fully, yet, in 2026.
Fresh off his victory at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, Justin Rose (+2500) re-enters the mix at an event he won by three shots in 2023. Ranked No. 3 in the world, he boat-raced the field at Torrey Pines to win by seven shots and set the tournament scoring record. At 45 years old, he shows no signs of slowing down and is aging like fine wine. His attempt to catch his Ryder Cup teammates at the 2025 event fell short with a T3 result, his third consecutive T11 or better at Pebble Beach.
The 2018 U.S. Amateur champion on the links of Pebble Beach, Viktor Hovland (+2500), is searching for his first top-10 finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Arriving in decent form but still grinding through swing adjustments, the Norwegian earned T14 at the Hero Dubai Classic, followed by T10 with a 65-68 final 36 holes at TPC Scottsdale. Hovland previously lifted the trophy 11 months ago at the Valspar Championship, his last worldwide victory.
Reigning FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood (+2500) closed the final quarter of last year with a victory in India, a solo second-place payday in Abu Dhabi and shared third place at the season-ending DP World Championship in Dubai. The new season started slowly (T41, 25th in Dubai) for the Englishman, but a return to the United States and a pair of Signature Events should sharpen his focus. Making his fourth start at Pebble Beach, he is trending in the proper direction (T45-T31-T22). Four of the last five winners have lifted the trophy in starts three or four at Pebble Beach.
Investors are patiently waiting for Xander Schauffele (+2700) to kick into gear in the new year. After ending a massive streak of 72 consecutive cuts made at his hometown event, the Farmers Insurance Open, many thought a trip to the familiar TPC Scottsdale would cure what ails him. Three rounds of 70 or worse knocked him out of contention, and he finished the week in T41. Teeing off on the back nine Sunday, away from the leaders, he quietly posted a bogey-free 65. The Californian missed this event in 2025 while recovering from a rib injury and will make only his third appearance (T54/2024; T66/2017).
Maverick McNealy (+2700) played Pebble Beach for the first time as a 16-year-old kid and is considered the hometown favorite this week. Making his eighth start at the event, the 2021 runner-up to Daniel Berger (+4000) finished in the top half of the field in three of his last four starts, but nothing better than T33. Born and raised on the peninsula and having gone to Stanford, McNealy owns T24 or better in all three starts this season, highlighted by a 10th-place result at Torrey Pines.
After beginning the season with a T19 at the Sony Open in Hawaii and a T8 at The American Express, Russell Henley (+2700) rolls into the first of eight Signature Events rested and ready. The five-time TOUR winner picked up a Signature Event victory last March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his first TOUR win since 2023. Armed with a full bag, the Georgia native ranked fourth in SG: Total in 2025, including ranking in the top 15 in SG: Tee-to-Green, SG: Around-the-Green, and SG: Approach. His accuracy off the tee trumps his distance, but with Pebble Beach, the course used for three of the four rounds, playing 6,972 yards, bombing it off the tee is not required. The proof? He shared fifth place in 2025.
Past champions (not listed above):
- 2024: Wyndham Clark (+7000)
- 2022: Tom Hoge (+12500)
- 2020: Nick Taylor (+8000)
- 2017: Jordan Spieth (+6000)
Here's a look at the odds for other notable players, with odds via FanDuel:
- +3000: Hideki Matsuyama, Michael Thorbjornsen
- +3300: Cameron Young, Jason Day, Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Ludvig Åberg
- +3500: Robert MacIntyre
- +4000: Jake Knapp
- +5000: J.J. Spaun, Harris English
- +5500: Sam Burns
- +6000: Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia, Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler
- +7000: Taylor Pendrith, Min Woo Lee, Keegan Bradley, Sahith Theegala, Ryan Gerard, Pierceson Coody
- +7500: Kurt Kitayama
- +8000: Keith Mitchell, J.T. Poston, Corey Conners, Alex Noren
