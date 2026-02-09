Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler clear betting favorite at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am despite WM Phoenix Open near miss

Scheffler (+300), the champion at The American Express in January, arrives with 14 wins over the last three seasons, easily the most on TOUR. Last week at TPC Scottsdale, he opened with 73 (T91) before storming to the finish line with rounds of 65-67-64 for T3, his 17th consecutive top-10 result on TOUR. The Texan returns to the Monterey Peninsula for the third season running and will attempt to add to his T9-T6 (28-under aggregate) paydays. Pebble Beach, the host course for three of the four rounds, has the smallest greens on the PGA TOUR. Scheffler, who has led the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the last three seasons, should thrive in attacking the precise targets.