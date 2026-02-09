PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Maverick McNealy watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy finished tied for 40th at eight-under at last year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    McNealy's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4068-71-73-68-8
    2024T3972-69-69-6
    2023WD71-71-
    2022T3369-72-68-71-7
    2021268-69-69-66-16

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of eight-under.
    • McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 16-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1367-69-65-72-1157.333
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open1065-70-70-70-1375.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2466-66-74-67-732.500
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-70-70-69-10--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2371-64-69-70-6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship370-64-69-66-11--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2866-66-74-69-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2369-74-69-66-647.000

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • McNealy has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
    • McNealy has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 0.603 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.345-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.4790.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.2370.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.4210.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Total221.4830.603

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.345 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.3 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a 0.479 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 27.31% of the time.
    • McNealy has earned 165 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 17th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

