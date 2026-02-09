Maverick McNealy betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Maverick McNealy watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy finished tied for 40th at eight-under at last year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
McNealy's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|2024
|T39
|72-69-69
|-6
|2023
|WD
|71-71
|-
|2022
|T33
|69-72-68-71
|-7
|2021
|2
|68-69-69-66
|-16
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of eight-under.
- McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 16-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T13
|67-69-65-72
|-11
|57.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|10
|65-70-70-70
|-13
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|66-66-74-67
|-7
|32.500
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|71-64-69-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|3
|70-64-69-66
|-11
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|66-66-74-69
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|69-74-69-66
|-6
|47.000
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- McNealy has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
- McNealy has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.603 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.345
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.479
|0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.237
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.421
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|1.483
|0.603
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.345 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.3 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a 0.479 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 27.31% of the time.
- McNealy has earned 165 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 17th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
