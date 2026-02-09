PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Hisatsune has not competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set on making a strong debut at this $20 million tournament.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • This marks Hisatsune's first time competing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1068-63-70-71-1270.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT269-66-68-69-16208.333
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-69-71-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5267-69-70-80+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4070-69-69-65-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7278-71-73-69+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-69-69-74-8--

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged 0.703 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.6080.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.5410.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.4940.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.205-0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.8470.703

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.608 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.541 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 74.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune delivers a 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 26.98% of the time.
    • Hisatsune ranks eighth with 287 FedExCup Regular Season points and 23rd in Bogey Avoidance at 9.92%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

