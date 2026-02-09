Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Hisatsune has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.

Hisatsune has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.