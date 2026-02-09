PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Lucas Glover betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Lucas Glover of the United States waits to play a shot on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover finished tied for third at 18-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set on his first victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Glover at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Glover's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T366-69-68-67-18
    2024T5873-74-66-3
    2023MC67-75-73E
    2022MC75-76-68+4

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Glover's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for third at 18-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT4075-73-69-73+10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4470-66-69-73-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2369-72-68-69-647
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT572-64-68-64-1690
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT969-67-67-68-9151.667
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-77+11--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2268-72-64-72-436.5
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3771-70-69-75+123.5

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Glover has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has averaged -0.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.086

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover posted an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Glover sported a 0.346 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

