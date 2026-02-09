Lucas Glover betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Lucas Glover of the United States waits to play a shot on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover finished tied for third at 18-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set on his first victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Glover's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|66-69-68-67
|-18
|2024
|T58
|73-74-66
|-3
|2023
|MC
|67-75-73
|E
|2022
|MC
|75-76-68
|+4
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 18-under.
- Glover's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for third at 18-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T40
|75-73-69-73
|+10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|70-66-69-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|69-72-68-69
|-6
|47
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|72-64-68-64
|-16
|90
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|69-67-67-68
|-9
|151.667
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-77
|+11
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|68-72-64-72
|-4
|36.5
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|71-70-69-75
|+1
|23.5
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Glover has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged -0.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.086
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover posted an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Glover sported a 0.346 mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
