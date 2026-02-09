Bud Cauley betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Bud Cauley of the United Sttes plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Cauley has not competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with a chance to make his mark at the $20 million event.
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- This is Cauley's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T68
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|3.2
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-66-73
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|71-67-67-68
|-7
|32.5
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|67-73-73-66
|-5
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|69-73-75-69
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|67-70-68-75
|E
|5.6
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
- Cauley has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.053 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged -0.165 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.100
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.451
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.195
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.972
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.226
|-0.165
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.100 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.451 mark that ranked 56th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 73.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.972 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.73, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 22.73% of the time.
- Cauley has earned 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
