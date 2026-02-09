PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley of the United Sttes plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Bud Cauley of the United Sttes plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Cauley has not competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with a chance to make his mark at the $20 million event.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • This is Cauley's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6870-71-69-75+13.2
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-66-73-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2471-67-67-68-732.5
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3667-73-73-66-5--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3369-73-75-69+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1464-69-70-69-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5567-70-68-75E5.6

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
    • Cauley has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.053 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged -0.165 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.100-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.451-0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.1950.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.972-0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.226-0.165

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.100 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.451 mark that ranked 56th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 73.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.972 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.73, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 22.73% of the time.
    • Cauley has earned 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Brian Campbell betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Aaron Rai betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Official

    WM Phoenix Open

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    2

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    2

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW