Bud Cauley betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Cauley had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.

Cauley has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.053 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Cauley has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.