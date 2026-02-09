Harry Hall betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Harry Hall finished tied for 58th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Hall's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T58
|71-71-70-71
|-5
|2023
|T34
|64-74-73-70
|-6
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|35.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|65-69-66-69
|-11
|86.000
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|6
|68-67-67-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|64-72-69-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|66-69-69-65
|-11
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T28
|73-67-68-71
|-5
|40.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|67-64-74-69
|-6
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|66-67-68-69
|-18
|54.167
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- Hall has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 1.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.253
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.659
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.290
|0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.755
|0.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.638
|1.170
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.253 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.659 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 67.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.755 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
- Hall has earned 122 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 25th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
