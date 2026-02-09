PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Harry Hall betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall finished tied for 58th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Hall at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Hall's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5871-71-70-71-5
    2023T3464-74-73-70-6

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Hall's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2472-66-67-65-1835.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT665-69-66-69-1186.000
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1770-65-70-66-9--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship668-67-67-70-8--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2264-72-69-69-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1566-69-69-65-1152.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2873-67-68-71-540.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1767-64-74-69-647.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1366-67-68-69-1854.167

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • Hall has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Hall has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged 1.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.253-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.659-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.2900.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.7550.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.6381.170

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.253 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.659 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 67.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.755 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
    • Hall has earned 122 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 25th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

