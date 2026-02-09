Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama finished tied for 48th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Matsuyama's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T48
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|2024
|T71
|75-71-70
|E
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|P2
|68-64-68-68
|-16
|300.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|64-73-69-70
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|69-70-65-67
|-9
|54.167
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|72-68-69-67
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|29
|69-69-76-69
|+3
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T26
|69-64-76-73
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|69-70-69-65
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|70-66-67-67
|-10
|44.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|74-69-68-66
|-7
|66.143
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|67-66-70-67
|-18
|54.167
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of 0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.476 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 0.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.437
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|1.365
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.819
|0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.191
|-0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.937
|0.502
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.365 (seventh) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 70.37% ranks 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Matsuyama sports an 0.819 mark that ranks eighth on TOUR.
- Matsuyama has delivered a 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 28.58 ranks 58th on TOUR.
- His overall Strokes Gained: Total of 1.937 ranks 10th on TOUR this season, while he has accumulated 413 FedExCup Regular Season points (sixth).
- Matsuyama's Bogey Avoidance rate of 8.33% ranks eighth on TOUR, and he breaks par 25.00% of the time (64th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
