Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Hideki Matsuyama finished tied for 48th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4870-69-71-71-7
    2024T7175-71-70E

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenP268-64-68-68-16300.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1164-73-69-70-1258.714
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1369-70-65-67-954.167
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2072-68-69-67-8--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship2969-69-76-69+3--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2669-64-76-73+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1769-70-69-65-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1970-66-67-67-1044.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1674-69-68-66-766.143
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1367-66-70-67-1854.167

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of 0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.476 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has averaged 0.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.4370.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green71.3650.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.8190.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.191-0.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.9370.502

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.365 (seventh) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 70.37% ranks 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Matsuyama sports an 0.819 mark that ranks eighth on TOUR.
    • Matsuyama has delivered a 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 28.58 ranks 58th on TOUR.
    • His overall Strokes Gained: Total of 1.937 ranks 10th on TOUR this season, while he has accumulated 413 FedExCup Regular Season points (sixth).
    • Matsuyama's Bogey Avoidance rate of 8.33% ranks eighth on TOUR, and he breaks par 25.00% of the time (64th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

