Brian Campbell betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Campbell has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 8-under.

Campbell has an average of -0.604 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.