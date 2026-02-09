PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)



    The 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is scheduled for Feb. 12-15 at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Campbell has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5468-69-70-74-35.750
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-70-71-1--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-67+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2067-68-75-66-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4777-71-75-75+18--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6469-71-71-75+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-70+5--

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 8-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.604 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -1.700 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.790-0.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.536-1.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.019-0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.5170.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.828-1.700

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.790 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.9 yards ranked 182nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.536 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 177th with a 59.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Campbell's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.019 ranked 99th this season.
    • On the greens, Campbell delivered a 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranked 157th by breaking par 19.14% of the time.
    • Campbell has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 129th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

