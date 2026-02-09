Brian Campbell betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
The 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is scheduled for Feb. 12-15 at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Campbell has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|68-69-70-74
|-3
|5.750
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-70-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|67-68-75-66
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|47
|77-71-75-75
|+18
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|69-71-71-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 8-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.604 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -1.700 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.790
|-0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.536
|-1.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.019
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.517
|0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.828
|-1.700
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.790 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.9 yards ranked 182nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.536 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 177th with a 59.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Campbell's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.019 ranked 99th this season.
- On the greens, Campbell delivered a 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranked 157th by breaking par 19.14% of the time.
- Campbell has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 129th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
