6H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada lines up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada lines up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Mackenzie Hughes finished tied for 40th at eight-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving upon his 2025 performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Hughes' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4068-69-76-67-8
    2024T7176-70-70E
    2022T1671-69-67-70-10

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Hughes' most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of eight-under.
    • Hughes' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 16th at 10-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Hughes' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2868-69-69-71-726.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5971-70-70-74-34.900
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-72-67-5--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5167-68-68-68-11--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT763-74-69-68-14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5671-69-70-72+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5366-71-69-68-106.325
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC79-70+7--

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Hughes has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has an average of -0.549 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.266 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0210.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.1480.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.7660.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.423-0.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.217-0.266

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.021 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a -0.148 mark that ranks 112nd on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 69.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Hughes has earned 31 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which places him 88th.
    • On the greens, Hughes has delivered a -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranks 75th with a 13.13% Bogey Avoidance rate.
    • Hughes ranks ninth with a 0.766 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average and 140th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

