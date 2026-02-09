Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Mackenzie Hughes of Canada lines up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes finished tied for 40th at eight-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving upon his 2025 performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Hughes' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|68-69-76-67
|-8
|2024
|T71
|76-70-70
|E
|2022
|T16
|71-69-67-70
|-10
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Hughes' most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of eight-under.
- Hughes' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 16th at 10-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Hughes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|71-70-70-74
|-3
|4.900
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-67
|-5
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-68-68-68
|-11
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T7
|63-74-69-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|71-69-70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|66-71-69-68
|-10
|6.325
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Hughes has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has an average of -0.549 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.266 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.021
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.148
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.766
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.423
|-0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.217
|-0.266
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.021 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a -0.148 mark that ranks 112nd on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 69.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hughes has earned 31 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which places him 88th.
- On the greens, Hughes has delivered a -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranks 75th with a 13.13% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Hughes ranks ninth with a 0.766 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average and 140th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
