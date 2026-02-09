PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his second shot on the 18th hole on day one of the BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025 at Royal Queensland Golf Club on November 27, 2025 in Brisbane, Australia. (Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick will tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15, looking to improve upon his T48 finish from last year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He shot 7-under in 2025 at this $20 million event.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4873-67-72-69-7
    2024T5869-68-76-3
    2023MC71-70-76+2
    2022T669-67-69-68-14

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for sixth at 14-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open965-70-67-69-1380.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6369-67-65-74-133.900
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1770-71-70-68-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3267-71-69-69-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT867-69-64-67-1380.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT467-66-71-69-11300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT469-63-69-67-12122.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT867-67-68-67-1975.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1771-72-63-68-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3874-73-72-72+1122.500

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top-20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top-10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.598 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.569-0.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.8080.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.4180.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.4160.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Total261.3790.598

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.569 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.6 yards ranked 38th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.808 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 77.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 30.56% of the time.
    • Fitzpatrick's overall play resulted in a 1.379 Strokes Gained: Total mark (26th) and 84 FedExCup Regular Season points (40th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

