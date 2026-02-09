Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his second shot on the 18th hole on day one of the BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025 at Royal Queensland Golf Club on November 27, 2025 in Brisbane, Australia. (Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick will tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15, looking to improve upon his T48 finish from last year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He shot 7-under in 2025 at this $20 million event.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T48
|73-67-72-69
|-7
|2024
|T58
|69-68-76
|-3
|2023
|MC
|71-70-76
|+2
|2022
|T6
|69-67-69-68
|-14
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for sixth at 14-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|9
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|80.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|69-67-65-74
|-13
|3.900
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T17
|70-71-70-68
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|67-71-69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|67-69-64-67
|-13
|80.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|67-66-71-69
|-11
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T4
|69-63-69-67
|-12
|122.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-67-68-67
|-19
|75.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|71-72-63-68
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|74-73-72-72
|+11
|22.500
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top-20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top-10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.598 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.569
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.808
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.418
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.416
|0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|1.379
|0.598
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.569 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.6 yards ranked 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.808 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 77.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 30.56% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick's overall play resulted in a 1.379 Strokes Gained: Total mark (26th) and 84 FedExCup Regular Season points (40th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.