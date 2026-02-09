Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Vegas's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of eight-under.

Vegas has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.350 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Vegas has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.