Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 04, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Jhonattan Vegas finished tied for 40th at eight-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving on his past performances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Vegas's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|70-67-73-70
|-8
|2021
|T50
|72-71-74-69
|-2
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Vegas's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of eight-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Vegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-69
|-5
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-77-72
|+15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|68-69-69-67
|-11
|9.556
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T56
|72-70-70-73
|+1
|10.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|67-71-70-71
|-1
|7.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|74-67-71-66
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|74-70-72-77
|+13
|16.125
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|74-73-73-76
|+8
|15.750
Vegas's recent performances
- Vegas's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of eight-under.
- Vegas has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.350 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged -0.653 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.441
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|179
|-2.689
|-0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.233
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.138
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-2.154
|-0.653
Vegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.441 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -2.689 mark that ranked 179th on TOUR. He ranked 163rd with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Vegas delivered a -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40.
- Vegas ranked 178th by breaking par 16.67% of the time this season, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranked 132nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.