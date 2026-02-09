PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 04, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 04, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Jhonattan Vegas finished tied for 40th at eight-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving on his past performances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Vegas at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Vegas's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4070-67-73-70-8
    2021T5072-71-74-69-2

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Vegas's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of eight-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Vegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-77+8--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-72-69-5--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4574-72-77-72+15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1469-69-66-68-8--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4468-69-69-67-119.556
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5672-70-70-73+110.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5067-71-70-71-17.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3674-67-71-66-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4674-70-72-77+1316.125
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4474-73-73-76+815.750

    Vegas's recent performances

    • Vegas's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of eight-under.
    • Vegas has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.350 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has averaged -0.653 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.4410.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green179-2.689-0.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.233-0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.138-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-2.154-0.653

    Vegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.441 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -2.689 mark that ranked 179th on TOUR. He ranked 163rd with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Vegas delivered a -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40.
    • Vegas ranked 178th by breaking par 16.67% of the time this season, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranked 132nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Jason Day betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Brian Campbell betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Official

    WM Phoenix Open

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    2

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    2

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW