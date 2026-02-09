Max Greyserman betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Max Greyserman of the United States watches his shot on the 18th green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman withdrew from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last year after shooting rounds of 70-72-79. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 looking to complete four rounds this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Greyserman's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|70-72-79
|+5
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he withdrew after three rounds with a score of 5-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-65-71-71
|-14
|5.200
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|62
|69-68-70-71
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|2
|67-63-71-65
|-18
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|70-69-69-68
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+3
|--
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Greyserman has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.371 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged -0.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.672
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.409
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|173
|-0.731
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.539
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-1.533
|-0.160
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.672 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a 0.409 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a -0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
- Greyserman has earned five FedExCup Regular Season points (135th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.