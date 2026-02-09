PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman of the United States watches his shot on the 18th green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Max Greyserman of the United States watches his shot on the 18th green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman withdrew from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last year after shooting rounds of 70-72-79. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 looking to complete four rounds this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Greyserman's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025WD70-72-79+5

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he withdrew after three rounds with a score of 5-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC64-78-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5667-65-71-71-145.200
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship6269-68-70-71-10--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic267-63-71-65-18--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-75+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3270-69-69-68-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC78-67+3--

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Greyserman has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.371 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has averaged -0.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.672-0.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.4090.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green173-0.731-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.5390.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-1.533-0.160

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.672 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a 0.409 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a -0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
    • Greyserman has earned five FedExCup Regular Season points (135th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

