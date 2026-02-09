J.J. Spaun betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
J.J. Spaun of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun finished tied for 33rd at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Spaun's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|2024
|T54
|73-73-66
|-4
|2022
|T16
|72-70-64-71
|-10
|2021
|MC
|75-76
|+7
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Spaun's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 16th at 10-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|66-71-72-66
|-5
|12
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T11
|67-70-63-66
|-22
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|6
|67-68-72-66
|-15
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T25
|68-71-71-66
|-4
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|68-66-65-65
|-16
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-69-68-68
|-6
|47
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|73-71-66-63
|-7
|90
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Spaun has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.491 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 1.069 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.154
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.250
|0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|1.047
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-1.082
|-0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.130
|1.069
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun ranks third in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 1.047 average this season, while posting a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark that ranks 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sports a -0.250 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun has struggled with a -1.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83.
- Spaun has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 108th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.