Sam Stevens betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Stevens has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 22-under.

Stevens has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Stevens has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.