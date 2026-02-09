PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)



    Sam Stevens finished tied for 17th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Stevens' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1767-70-69-71-11
    2023T3468-75-68-70-6

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Stevens' most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 11-under.
    
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Stevens' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3566-70-72-70-618.5
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-72-71-69-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT664-67-68-67-2295
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3169-68-68-69-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT767-67-67-63-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3673-69-69-68-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4271-77-71-72+11--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5471-70-69-71+1--

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 22-under.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged 0.994 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.3740.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.5320.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.3590.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.182-0.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Total381.0830.994

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.374 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.1 yards ranked 30th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.532 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 73.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Stevens delivered a -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
    • Stevens has earned 158 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 19th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

