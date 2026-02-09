Sam Stevens betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Sam Stevens finished tied for 17th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Stevens' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|67-70-69-71
|-11
|2023
|T34
|68-75-68-70
|-6
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Stevens' best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 17th at 11-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|66-70-72-70
|-6
|18.5
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-72-71-69
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T6
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|95
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|67-67-67-63
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|73-69-69-68
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|42
|71-77-71-72
|+11
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T54
|71-70-69-71
|+1
|--
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 22-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged 0.994 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.374
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.532
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.359
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.182
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|1.083
|0.994
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.374 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.1 yards ranked 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.532 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 73.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Stevens delivered a -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
- Stevens has earned 158 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 19th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
