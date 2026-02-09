PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Justin Rose betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Justin Rose of England reacts after making a birdie on the 18th hole during a playoff against J.J. Spaun during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Justin Rose won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2023 with a score of 18-under and finished tied for third last year at 18-under. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set on another victory at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Rose at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Rose's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T365-69-68-68-18
    2024T1168-71-66-11
    2023169-69-65-66-18
    20226270-67-70-78-2

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Rose's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Rose's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 18-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Rose's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open162-65-68-70-23500.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-63-73-8--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2169-70-69-65-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3071-70-71-72+4--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipP164-66-67-67-16--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1669-71-68-69-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open670-68-68-63-11100.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-77+14--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4478-66-80-72+815.750

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has two victories, two top-five finishes, three top-10 finishes, and four top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he won with a score of 23-under.
    • Rose has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.589 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has averaged 0.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.5890.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Greenfourth1.5690.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.341-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.7200.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Totalfourth2.5370.646

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.589 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a 1.569 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked third with an 80.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked third by breaking par 33.33% of the time.
    • Rose currently ranks fourth with 500 FedExCup Regular Season points and seventh with a 7.94% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

