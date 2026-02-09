Justin Rose betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.589 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a 1.569 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked third with an 80.95% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked third by breaking par 33.33% of the time.