Justin Rose betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Justin Rose of England reacts after making a birdie on the 18th hole during a playoff against J.J. Spaun during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Justin Rose won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2023 with a score of 18-under and finished tied for third last year at 18-under. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set on another victory at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Rose's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|65-69-68-68
|-18
|2024
|T11
|68-71-66
|-11
|2023
|1
|69-69-65-66
|-18
|2022
|62
|70-67-70-78
|-2
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 18-under.
- Rose's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 18-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|62-65-68-70
|-23
|500.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-63-73
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|69-70-69-65
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|71-70-71-72
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|P1
|64-66-67-67
|-16
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|69-71-68-69
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-68-68-63
|-11
|100.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|78-66-80-72
|+8
|15.750
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has two victories, two top-five finishes, three top-10 finishes, and four top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he won with a score of 23-under.
- Rose has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.589 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged 0.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.589
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|fourth
|1.569
|0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.341
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.720
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|fourth
|2.537
|0.646
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.589 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a 1.569 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked third with an 80.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked third by breaking par 33.33% of the time.
- Rose currently ranks fourth with 500 FedExCup Regular Season points and seventh with a 7.94% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.