Garrick Higgo betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Garrick Higgo finished tied for 20th at 8-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Higgo's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T20
|69-68-74-68
|-8
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Higgo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T4
|68-65-61-68
|-26
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|71-65-68-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T7
|69-68-66-71
|-14
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|68-67-70-67
|-12
|15.0
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|W/D
|--
|--
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|30.25
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo has finished in the top five three times and in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- Higgo has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.591 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has averaged 1.558 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.269
|0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-2.206
|0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.310
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-1.184
|0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-2.811
|1.558
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.269 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -2.206 mark that ranks 178th on TOUR. He ranks 179th with a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgo has delivered a -1.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranks 178th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
- Higgo's Bogey Avoidance rate of 23.61% ranks 179th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
