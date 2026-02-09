Garrick Higgo betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Higgo has finished in the top five three times and in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.

Higgo has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.591 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.