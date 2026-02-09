PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Garrick Higgo betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo finished tied for 20th at 8-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Higgo's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2069-68-74-68-8

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Higgo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC76-68+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT468-65-61-68-26--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT471-65-68-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship265-66-67-68-22--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT769-68-66-71-14--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3968-67-70-67-1215.0
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipW/D------
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2767-70-69-66-1230.25

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top five three times and in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • Higgo has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.591 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has averaged 1.558 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.2690.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green178-2.2060.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.310-0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-1.1840.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Total174-2.8111.558

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.269 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -2.206 mark that ranks 178th on TOUR. He ranks 179th with a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgo has delivered a -1.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranks 178th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
    • Higgo's Bogey Avoidance rate of 23.61% ranks 179th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

