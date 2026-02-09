PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Cameron Young returns to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after finishing tied for 72nd at 1-over in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Young at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Young's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T7273-73-74-69+1
    2024T7071-74-70-1

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4170-69-69-71-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2270-68-72-68-1037.300
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT972-67-70-67-12--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT467-62-71-66-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship1174-66-65-70-5--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude Championship569-65-71-64-11--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham Championship163-62-65-68-22500.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4668-69-69-71-119.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5265-73-71-72+111.750

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top ten four times and in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 1.384 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.3040.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.1420.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.1840.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.3030.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.9321.384

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.304 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.6 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.142 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young delivered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • Young has earned 50 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 66th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

