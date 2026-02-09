Cameron Young betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Cameron Young returns to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after finishing tied for 72nd at 1-over in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Young's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T72
|73-73-74-69
|+1
|2024
|T70
|71-74-70
|-1
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Young's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 1-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|70-68-72-68
|-10
|37.300
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T9
|72-67-70-67
|-12
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|67-62-71-66
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|11
|74-66-65-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|69-65-71-64
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|63-62-65-68
|-22
|500.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|68-69-69-71
|-11
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T52
|65-73-71-72
|+1
|11.750
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top ten four times and in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Young has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 1.384 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.304
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.142
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.184
|0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.303
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.932
|1.384
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.304 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.6 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.142 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young delivered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Young has earned 50 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 66th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
