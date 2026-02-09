Robert MacIntyre betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Robert MacIntyre of Scotland and caddie Michael Burrow prepare to play his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre finished tied for 40th at eight-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
MacIntyre's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|68-72-70-70
|-8
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of eight-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|63-72-67-70
|-16
|15.5
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T4
|67-71-67-63
|-12
|122.5
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|64-66-72-69
|-9
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|2
|62-64-68-73
|-13
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|67-70-68-72
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|66-70-71-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|71-66-70-67
|-10
|225
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|68-71-72-71
|+2
|3.5
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|71-67-70-66
|-6
|54.75
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|2
|70-74-69-68
|+1
|500
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top-five three times and in the top-10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.056 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 1.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.668
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.254
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|0.029
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.633
|0.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|1.076
|1.006
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.668 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre has a -0.254 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 72.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.63, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 31.25% of the time.
- MacIntyre ranks 22nd this season with 138 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
