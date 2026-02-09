Scottie Scheffler betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Scottie Scheffler of the United States watches his shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler finished tied for ninth at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Scheffler's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T9
|67-70-69-67
|-15
|2024
|T6
|69-64-70
|-13
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 15-under.
- Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|73-65-67-64
|-15
|125.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|1
|63-64-68-66
|-27
|500.000
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|1
|70-68-64-67
|-19
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|63-69-66-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|1
|66-65-67-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|67-66-65-67
|-15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|750.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T6
|62-69-72-65
|-12
|250.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|73-71-70-70
|+4
|225.000
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top 10 in all ten of his last ten appearances.
- Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He won four times over his last ten appearances, including his most recent victory at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 27-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.879 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.843 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 2.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|1.039
|0.879
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.580
|0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.597
|0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.862
|0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|3.077
|2.631
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler ranks first on TOUR this season with a 3.077 Strokes Gained: Total average, while his 1.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark ranks third.
- His average Driving Distance of 323.6 yards ranks ninth on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sports a 0.580 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks second with an 81.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.862 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50.
- Scheffler ranks second in FedExCup Regular Season points with 625 points and ranks first by breaking par 38.19% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
