8H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler of the United States watches his shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler finished tied for ninth at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Scheffler's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T967-70-69-67-15
    2024T669-64-70-13

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT373-65-67-64-15125.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express163-64-68-66-27500.000
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship170-68-64-67-19--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT463-69-66-68-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship166-65-67-67-15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT367-66-65-67-15--
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship168-64-67-68-17750.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT867-68-69-67-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT662-69-72-65-12250.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT773-71-70-70+4225.000

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top 10 in all ten of his last ten appearances.
    • Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He won four times over his last ten appearances, including his most recent victory at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 27-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.879 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.843 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 2.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee31.0390.879
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.5800.843
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.5970.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.8620.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Total13.0772.631

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler ranks first on TOUR this season with a 3.077 Strokes Gained: Total average, while his 1.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark ranks third.
    • His average Driving Distance of 323.6 yards ranks ninth on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sports a 0.580 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks second with an 81.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.862 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50.
    • Scheffler ranks second in FedExCup Regular Season points with 625 points and ranks first by breaking par 38.19% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

