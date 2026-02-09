Scottie Scheffler betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Scheffler has finished in the top 10 in all ten of his last ten appearances.

Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.

He won four times over his last ten appearances, including his most recent victory at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 27-under.

Scheffler has an average of 0.879 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.843 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.