PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox of New Zealand tees off on the 17th hole during day three of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 24, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox of New Zealand tees off on the 17th hole during day three of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 24, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Ryan Fox has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Fox at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • This is Fox's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2469-69-70-68-834.750
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4374-73-76-69+12--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5072-71-68-69E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6566-70-74-72+23.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1769-71-68-66-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1972-73-73-69+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenP166-66-64-66-18500.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2072-72-73-73+251.000

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has one victory and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Fox has an average of -0.417 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged -1.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.127-0.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.505-0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green970.006-0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.536-0.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Total351.174-1.160

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.127 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 330.5 yards ranked first on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.505 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.536 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Jason Day betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Brian Campbell betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Official

    WM Phoenix Open

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    2

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    2

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW