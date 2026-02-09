Ryan Fox betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Fox has one victory and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.

Fox has an average of -0.417 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.