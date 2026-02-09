Ryan Fox betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Ryan Fox of New Zealand tees off on the 17th hole during day three of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 24, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- This is Fox's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|69-69-70-68
|-8
|34.750
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|43
|74-73-76-69
|+12
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|72-71-68-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|66-70-74-72
|+2
|3.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|72-73-73-69
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|P1
|66-66-64-66
|-18
|500.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|72-72-73-73
|+2
|51.000
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has one victory and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Fox has an average of -0.417 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged -1.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.127
|-0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.505
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|0.006
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.536
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|1.174
|-1.160
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.127 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 330.5 yards ranked first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.505 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.536 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
