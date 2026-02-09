PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Alex Noren betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Alex Noren of Sweden plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Alex Noren finished 26th at eight-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Noren at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Noren's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2671-68-69-8
    2021MC74-76+6

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Noren's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 26th after posting a score of eight-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Noren's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-74-1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2769-65-73-70-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT362-70-69-64-15162.5
    July 27, 20253M OpenT770-62-65-68-1985
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-74+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3067-70-67-72-430.25
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.
    • Noren has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.537 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has averaged 1.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.0120.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.6180.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.3190.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.2020.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.0861.008

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.012 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.1 yards ranks 175th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sports a 0.618 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Noren has delivered a -0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

