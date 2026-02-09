Richard Hoey betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Richard Hoey will compete at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 as he makes his debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am over the past five years. The tournament offers a $20 million purse with defending champion Rory McIlroy looking to repeat after his 21-under victory in 2025.
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- This is Hoey's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|71-69-70-66
|-8
|34.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|71-70-73-76
|+2
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|7.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|62-70-67-65
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|72-68-69-72
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|2
|68-68-63-67
|-18
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|68-68-71-63
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top ten three times and in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.309 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged -0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.214
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.456
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.389
|-0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.774
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.493
|-0.147
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.214 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a 0.456 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 67.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.774 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.92, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 18.80% of the time.
- Hoey has earned 45 FedExCup Regular Season points (70th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.