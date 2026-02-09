PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Richard Hoey betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Richard Hoey will compete at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 as he makes his debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am over the past five years. The tournament offers a $20 million purse with defending champion Rory McIlroy looking to repeat after his 21-under victory in 2025.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • This is Hoey's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2471-69-70-66-834.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7071-70-73-76+22.850
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D77+5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5069-70-67-70-47.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT762-70-67-65-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2272-68-69-72-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2169-66-67-68-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship268-68-63-67-18--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT468-68-71-63-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-77+1--

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top ten three times and in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.309 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged -0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.2140.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.4560.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.389-0.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.774-0.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.493-0.147

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.214 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a 0.456 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 67.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.774 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.92, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 18.80% of the time.
    • Hoey has earned 45 FedExCup Regular Season points (70th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Max Greyserman betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Garrick Higgo betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Tom Hoge betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Official

    WM Phoenix Open

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    2

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    2

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW