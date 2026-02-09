PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Sami Valimaki betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Sami Valimaki has not competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set on making an impact in his return to this tournament.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • This is Valimaki's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Valimaki's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4170-68-73-68-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-70-70-7--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic166-62-65-66-23--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-67-73-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT261-67-69-64-27--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7272-76-76-67+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3469-66-67-72-620.500

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
    • Valimaki has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has averaged 0.527 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee97-0.0030.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.838-0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.4090.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.4810.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.0500.527

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.003 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sports a -0.838 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Valimaki delivers a 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.99% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

