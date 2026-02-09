Sami Valimaki betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki has not competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set on making an impact in his return to this tournament.
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- This is Valimaki's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-70
|-7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|1
|66-62-65-66
|-23
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-67-73
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T2
|61-67-69-64
|-27
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|72-76-76-67
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|69-66-67-72
|-6
|20.500
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Valimaki has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged 0.527 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|-0.003
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.838
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.409
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.481
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.050
|0.527
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.003 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sports a -0.838 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki delivers a 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.99% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
