PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Patrick Cantlay of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Patrick Cantlay finished tied for 33rd at nine-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Cantlay's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3366-70-73-70-9
    2024T1164-70-71-11
    2022T465-68-68-71-15
    2021T362-73-70-68-15

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of nine-under.
    • Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 15-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Cantlay's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1363-68-68-69-2055.200
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3072-71-69-69-7--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT264-66-64-71-15--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3072-67-72-73+4--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT970-67-66-68-9--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3266-72-67-69-1424.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1267-68-68-69-8115.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Cantlay has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Cantlay has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has averaged 0.623 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.4060.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.6610.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.5480.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.5950.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Total411.0210.623

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.406 (42nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Cantlay has sported a 0.661 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He has ranked 24th with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a -0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he has ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he has ranked 22nd by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
    • Cantlay has accumulated 55 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 61st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Jason Day betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Alex Noren betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Official

    WM Phoenix Open

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    2

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    2

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW