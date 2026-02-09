Patrick Cantlay betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Patrick Cantlay of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay finished tied for 33rd at nine-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Cantlay's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|66-70-73-70
|-9
|2024
|T11
|64-70-71
|-11
|2022
|T4
|65-68-68-71
|-15
|2021
|T3
|62-73-70-68
|-15
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of nine-under.
- Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 15-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|63-68-68-69
|-20
|55.200
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|72-71-69-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T2
|64-66-64-71
|-15
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|72-67-72-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|70-67-66-68
|-9
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T32
|66-72-67-69
|-14
|24.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|67-68-68-69
|-8
|115.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Cantlay has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Cantlay has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 0.623 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.406
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.661
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.548
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.595
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|1.021
|0.623
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.406 (42nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Cantlay has sported a 0.661 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He has ranked 24th with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a -0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he has ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he has ranked 22nd by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
- Cantlay has accumulated 55 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 61st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
