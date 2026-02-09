PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Corey Conners of Canada acknowledges the crowd following a birdie putt on the second green during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Corey Conners of Canada acknowledges the crowd following a birdie putt on the second green during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Corey Conners finished tied for 65th at two-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Conners at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Conners' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6570-69-76-71-2
    2024T3170-70-69-7

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Conners' most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of two-under.
    • Conners' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 31st at seven-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Conners' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-72+2--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2470-67-65-71-732.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT470-67-67-62-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship3970-71-66-80+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5071-68-70-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1074-69-66-66-9145.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4770-69-71-68-29.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenW/D72-74-72+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2770-66-66-68-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2573-73-71-75+437.083

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
    • Conners has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.765 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has averaged 0.450 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1820.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121.0810.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.411-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.679-0.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.1740.450

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.182 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.3 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners has delivered a 1.081 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 74.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners has recorded a -0.679 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.67, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

