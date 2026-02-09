Corey Conners betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Corey Conners of Canada acknowledges the crowd following a birdie putt on the second green during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Corey Conners finished tied for 65th at two-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Conners' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T65
|70-69-76-71
|-2
|2024
|T31
|70-70-69
|-7
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of two-under.
- Conners' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 31st at seven-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|70-67-65-71
|-7
|32.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|70-67-67-62
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|39
|70-71-66-80
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|71-68-70-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|74-69-66-66
|-9
|145.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|70-69-71-68
|-2
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|W/D
|72-74-72
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|70-66-66-68
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|73-73-71-75
|+4
|37.083
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.765 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 0.450 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.182
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|1.081
|0.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.411
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.679
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.174
|0.450
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.182 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.3 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners has delivered a 1.081 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 74.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners has recorded a -0.679 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.67, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
