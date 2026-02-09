PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)



    Andrew Novak finished tied for 13th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Novak at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Novak's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1369-65-75-67-12
    2023T2068-69-72-70-8
    2022MC77-71-76+9

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Novak's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC76-73+7--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT769-69-70-66-1485.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC64-68-74-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT761-65-70-68-18--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2570-68-68-70-4--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4872-76-77-75+20--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT668-64-67-71-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6371-72-74-71+47.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1372-63-68-70-756.250

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Novak has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Novak has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.433 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged 0.191 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.611-0.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.1420.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.216-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.1540.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Total97-0.0990.191

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.611 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.2 yards ranks 171st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a 0.142 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 69.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 27.16% of the time.
    • Novak has earned 85 FedExCup Regular Season points (38th) and ranks 113th with a 15.43% Bogey Avoidance rate this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

