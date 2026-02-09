Andrew Novak betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak finished tied for 13th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Novak's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T13
|69-65-75-67
|-12
|2023
|T20
|68-69-72-70
|-8
|2022
|MC
|77-71-76
|+9
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|69-69-70-66
|-14
|85.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|64-68-74
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|61-65-70-68
|-18
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T25
|70-68-68-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|48
|72-76-77-75
|+20
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|68-64-67-71
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|71-72-74-71
|+4
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|72-63-68-70
|-7
|56.250
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- Novak has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Novak has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.433 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged 0.191 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.611
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.142
|0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.216
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.154
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|-0.099
|0.191
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.611 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.2 yards ranks 171st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a 0.142 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 69.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 27.16% of the time.
- Novak has earned 85 FedExCup Regular Season points (38th) and ranks 113th with a 15.43% Bogey Avoidance rate this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
