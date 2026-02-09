Matt McCarty betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

McCarty has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

McCarty has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

McCarty has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.

McCarty has an average of 0.332 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

McCarty has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.