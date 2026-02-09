Matt McCarty betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- This is McCarty's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|63-66-68-68
|-23
|183.750
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|67-72-68-70
|-3
|5.500
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|69-65-64-70
|-16
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|75-65-74-60
|-10
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|64-73-70-76
|-5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|66-65-72-64
|-13
|80.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- McCarty has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- McCarty has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- McCarty has an average of 0.332 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 0.956 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.248
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.314
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.407
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.540
|0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.695
|0.956
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.248 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a 0.314 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 70.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 26.98% of the time.
- McCarty has earned 235 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 10th.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.70% ranked 67th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
