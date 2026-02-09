PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
J.T. Poston betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston finished tied for 53rd at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Poston at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Poston's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5369-70-69-74-6
    2024T2070-68-69-9

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Poston's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 20th at 9-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3574-67-70-67-618.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3866-67-65-74-1615.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT765-65-68-66-18--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2968-70-70-69-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3072-71-71-70+4--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2270-69-67-68-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1167-67-68-66-1263.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-67-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4573-67-71-69E14.357

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Poston has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.4730.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151.0040.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green175-0.7610.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.256-0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.4590.389

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.473 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 1.004 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 79.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
    • Poston has earned 34 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 85th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

