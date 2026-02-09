PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge won this tournament in 2022 with a score of 19-under. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of recapturing that form at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Hoge's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1768-70-71-68-11
    2024T671-66-66-13
    2023T4871-70-73-70-3
    2022163-69-68-68-19
    20211267-70-68-71-12

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won at 19-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7071-68-77-74+22.850
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT864-68-65-70-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4069-69-70-67-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-68-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2167-66-70-67-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4268-70-68-70-8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3372-71-72-71+6--

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.356 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged -0.349 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.314-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.3710.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green166-0.597-0.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.6870.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.595-0.349

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.314 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sports a -0.371 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 63.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.687 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.71, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
    • Hoge ranks 33rd with 90 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

