Xander Schauffele betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Xander Schauffele of the United States watches his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele finished tied for 54th at 4-under in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Schauffele's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T54
|73-72-67
|-4
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|71-70-73-65
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|1
|71-63-67-64
|-19
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T28
|74-70-73-66
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|68-72-65-69
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|71-69-66-68
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|68-66-71-66
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T61
|69-72-68-75
|+4
|7.875
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|72-74-71-69
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|73-69-74-76
|+4
|37.083
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.348 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.675 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.366
|0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.433
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.570
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.006
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.235
|0.675
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.366 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.6 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sports a 0.433 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Schauffele has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 106th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
