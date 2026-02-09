PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele of the United States watches his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele finished tied for 54th at 4-under in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Schauffele's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5473-72-67-4

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Schauffele's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4171-70-73-65-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic171-63-67-64-19--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2874-70-73-66+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2268-72-65-69-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT771-69-66-68-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT868-66-71-66-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6169-72-68-75+47.875
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1272-74-71-69+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2573-69-74-76+437.083

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
    • Schauffele has an average of 0.348 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.675 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.3660.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.4330.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.5700.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0060.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.2350.675

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.366 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.6 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sports a 0.433 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Schauffele has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 106th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

