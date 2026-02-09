PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth finished second at 17-under the last time he played at Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2022. He'll tee off at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving upon his tied for 69th finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Spieth's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6970-72-79-67E
    2024T3972-69-69-6
    2023T6371-68-75-73E
    2022268-70-63-69-17
    2021T365-67-71-70-15

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 69th after posting a score of even par.
    • Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 17-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-75+3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2468-68-68-69-732.5
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3869-70-70-68-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3165-70-70-68-725
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4073-69-72-68-220.3
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2370-75-71-72+842
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT772-69-72-74-1176
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3669-71-67-71-216.5
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3470-68-68-70-422.656

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Spieth has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0400.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.060-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green940.013-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.015-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.007-0.238

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.040 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.5 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sports a -0.060 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
    • Spieth has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 86th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Wyndham Clark betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Tom Hoge betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Ben Griffin betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Official

    WM Phoenix Open

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    2

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    2

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW