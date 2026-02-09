Jordan Spieth betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Spieth has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.

Spieth has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.