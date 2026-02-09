Jordan Spieth betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth finished second at 17-under the last time he played at Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2022. He'll tee off at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving upon his tied for 69th finish from last year's tournament.
Spieth's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T69
|70-72-79-67
|E
|2024
|T39
|72-69-69
|-6
|2023
|T63
|71-68-75-73
|E
|2022
|2
|68-70-63-69
|-17
|2021
|T3
|65-67-71-70
|-15
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 69th after posting a score of even par.
- Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 17-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|68-68-68-69
|-7
|32.5
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|25
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|73-69-72-68
|-2
|20.3
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-75-71-72
|+8
|42
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|72-69-72-74
|-1
|176
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|69-71-67-71
|-2
|16.5
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|70-68-68-70
|-4
|22.656
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Spieth has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.040
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.060
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|0.013
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.015
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.007
|-0.238
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.040 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.5 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sports a -0.060 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Spieth has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 86th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.