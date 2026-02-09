Taylor Pendrith betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith finished tied for ninth at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Pendrith's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T9
|67-70-69-67
|-15
|2023
|T7
|71-69-71-64
|-12
|2022
|T49
|70-69-69-74
|-5
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 15-under.
- Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-68-71
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|69-68-68-64
|-11
|86
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T15
|70-68-71-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|69-69-65-72
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|67-69-69-68
|-7
|56.25
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-74-62-71
|-5
|38
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|72-72-78-69
|+11
|22.5
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.938 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.347
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.443
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.479
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.523
|0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.792
|0.938
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith is currently posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.347 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.7 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a 0.443 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 71.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Pendrith currently holds 86 FedExCup Regular Season points (36th).
- On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a 0.523 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
- Pendrith's Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.11% ranks 39th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.