PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith finished tied for ninth at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Pendrith's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T967-70-69-67-15
    2023T771-69-71-64-12
    2022T4970-69-69-74-5

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-68-71-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT669-68-68-64-1186
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1570-68-71-69-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2869-69-65-72-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6868-69-71-69-73.125
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1367-69-69-68-756.25
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-74-62-71-538
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3872-72-78-69+1122.5

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has averaged 0.938 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.3470.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.443-0.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.4790.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.5230.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.7920.938

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith is currently posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.347 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.7 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a 0.443 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 71.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Pendrith currently holds 86 FedExCup Regular Season points (36th).
    • On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a 0.523 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
    • Pendrith's Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.11% ranks 39th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Alex Smalley betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Alex Noren betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Tom Hoge betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Official

    WM Phoenix Open

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    2

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    2

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW