6H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Rai of England reacts to his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Aaron Rai of England reacts to his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai returns to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15, having finished tied for 40th at eight-under in his most recent appearance. He looks to improve upon his previous performances at this $20 million tournament.

    Latest odds for Rai at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Rai's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4069-68-72-71-8
    2022T6572-71-68-4

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of eight-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5069-70-69-68-47.500
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2270-69-68-67-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT563-66-69-68-14100.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3469-72-71-69-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4769-67-71-71-29.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1768-73-63-70-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3372-72-72-73+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-74+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1967-72-74-69-252.000

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Rai has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.930 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged 0.262 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.420-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.6680.930
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.144-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.114-0.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.2180.262

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.420 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sported a 0.668 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 24th with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai delivered a 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 178th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.50, and he ranked 167th by breaking par 18.06% of the time.
    • Rai has earned eight FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 122nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

