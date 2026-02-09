Aaron Rai betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rai has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.

Rai has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.930 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.