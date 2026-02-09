Shane Lowry betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Shane Lowry of Ireland reacts to his second shot on the first hole during day two of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 23, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry finished second at 19-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Lowry's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|2
|66-70-65-68
|-19
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 19-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|70-63-68-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|73-68-71-71
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|70-72-74-66
|-2
|20.300
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|72-73-66-69
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|64-68-68-67
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T23
|69-72-73-77
|+3
|45.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T2
|64-65-67-70
|-14
|375.000
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
- Lowry has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged -0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.378
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.158 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Lowry sported a 0.029 mark, showing slight improvement in his iron play.
- On the greens, Lowry delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, demonstrating relatively consistent putting performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
