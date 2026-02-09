PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Shane Lowry betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Betting Profile

Shane Lowry of Ireland reacts to his second shot on the first hole during day two of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 23, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Shane Lowry finished second at 19-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Lowry's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025266-70-65-68-19

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Lowry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1370-63-68-69-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2370-69-75-67+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5973-68-71-71+3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4070-72-74-66-220.300
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4572-73-66-69E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1364-68-68-67-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2369-72-73-77+345.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT264-65-67-70-14375.000

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
    • Lowry has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry has averaged -0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.378

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.158 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Lowry sported a 0.029 mark, showing slight improvement in his iron play.
    • On the greens, Lowry delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, demonstrating relatively consistent putting performance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

