Patrick Rodgers betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers finished tied for 22nd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving upon that result at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Rodgers' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T22
|70-66-75-67
|-10
|2024
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|2022
|MC
|72-71-72
|E
|2021
|MC
|72-72
|E
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 22nd at 10-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|72-68-69-73
|-2
|4.7
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|70-70-73-66
|-9
|31
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|8.79
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|66-67-69-65
|-13
|190
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|65-62-68-69
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T6
|67-65-67-64
|-25
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T62
|77-70-72-68
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished third with a score of 13-under.
- Rodgers has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged 1.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.361
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.419
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.102
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.377
|0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|1.259
|1.066
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.361 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a 0.419 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 76.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 27.08% of the time.
- Rodgers has earned 234 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 11th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.