Patrick Rodgers betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rodgers has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished third with a score of 13-under.

Rodgers has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.