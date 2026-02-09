PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Marco Penge betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marco Penge of England plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes place at Pebble Beach Golf Links from Feb. 12-15. Marco Penge has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Penge at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • This marks Penge's first appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Penge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-75+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-73+4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT265-67-69-66-13--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2869-71-74-69-1--

    Penge's recent performances

    • Penge has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Penge has an average of 0.856 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Penge has averaged 0.478 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Penge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee41.0020.856
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-1.827-0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.527-0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-1.097-0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-2.4490.478

    Penge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Penge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.002 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.4 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sported a -1.827 mark that ranked 174th on TOUR. He ranked 176th with a 59.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Penge delivered a -1.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 181st with a Putts Per Round average of 31.75, and he ranked 167th by breaking par 18.06% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

