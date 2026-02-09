Marco Penge betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Marco Penge of England plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes place at Pebble Beach Golf Links from Feb. 12-15. Marco Penge has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- This marks Penge's first appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Penge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T2
|65-67-69-66
|-13
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|69-71-74-69
|-1
|--
Penge's recent performances
- Penge has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Penge has an average of 0.856 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Penge has averaged 0.478 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Penge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|1.002
|0.856
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-1.827
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.527
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-1.097
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-2.449
|0.478
Penge's advanced stats and rankings
- Penge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.002 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.4 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sported a -1.827 mark that ranked 174th on TOUR. He ranked 176th with a 59.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Penge delivered a -1.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 181st with a Putts Per Round average of 31.75, and he ranked 167th by breaking par 18.06% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
