Sam Burns betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Sam Burns of the United States reacts after making birdie on the fourth green during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Sam Burns finished tied for 22nd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Burns' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T22
|68-69-70-71
|-10
|2024
|10
|68-69-67
|-12
|2021
|T39
|72-70-69-73
|-4
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Burns' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished 10th at 12-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-67-68-71
|-17
|25.273
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|71-72-68-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T4
|68-67-67-68
|-10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|70-71-66-68
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|71-64-67-74
|-8
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|67-71-67-69
|-6
|54.750
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Burns has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Burns has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.835 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 1.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.419
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.145
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|178
|-0.932
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.646
|0.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-1.014
|1.231
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.419 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.8 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a 0.145 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Burns has struggled around the greens this season, posting a -0.932 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranked 178th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Burns delivered a -0.646 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranked 81st by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
- Burns has earned 25 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th.
- His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.04% ranked 55th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.