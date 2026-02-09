Kevin Yu betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu finished tied for seventh at 12-under in 2023 and most recently finished 64th at 3-under in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving on his recent showing at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Yu's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|64
|71-72-72-70
|-3
|2024
|T58
|72-68-73
|-3
|2023
|T7
|68-70-70-67
|-12
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished 64th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Yu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|67-69-63-72
|-13
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|69-68-73-66
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|71-67-69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 0.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.046
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.509
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.316
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.282
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-1.060
|0.389
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.046 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu has a -0.509 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 75.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.20, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
