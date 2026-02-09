PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu finished tied for seventh at 12-under in 2023 and most recently finished 64th at 3-under in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving on his recent showing at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Yu at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Yu's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20256471-72-72-70-3
    2024T5872-68-73-3
    2023T768-70-70-67-12

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Yu's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished 64th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Yu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-71-72-7--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1567-69-63-72-13--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2069-68-73-66-8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1167-71-68-67-15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3271-67-69-69-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-66-4--

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Yu has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged 0.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0460.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.509-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.316-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.2820.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-1.0600.389

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.046 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu has a -0.509 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 75.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.20, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 25.56% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

