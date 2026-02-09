PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger finished tied for 40th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Jaeger's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4068-72-73-67-8
    2024T7173-74-69E
    2022MC73-69-76+3

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 40th at 8-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2870-66-69-72-726.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT565-75-65-68-15105.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-66-70-9--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-67-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1172-65-67-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4469-69-71-70-9--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4872-69-69-69-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-76+6--

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top five once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged 1.016 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.213-0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1000.0260.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.5620.677
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.8910.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Total301.2671.016

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.213 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.6 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sports a 0.026 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.891 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 28.79% of the time.
    • Jaeger ranks 23rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 132 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

