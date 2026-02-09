Stephan Jaeger betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger finished tied for 40th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Jaeger's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|68-72-73-67
|-8
|2024
|T71
|73-74-69
|E
|2022
|MC
|73-69-76
|+3
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 40th at 8-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|70-66-69-72
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T5
|65-75-65-68
|-15
|105.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-70
|-9
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|72-65-67-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|69-69-71-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T48
|72-69-69-69
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top five once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 1.016 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.213
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.026
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.562
|0.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.891
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|1.267
|1.016
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.213 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.6 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sports a 0.026 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.891 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 28.79% of the time.
- Jaeger ranks 23rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 132 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.